Armed police have set up cordons and are scoping out streets in Owhata after reports of gunshots in the area.

A police media spokeswoman said police were in the Sunrise Ave area in Owhata after reports of shots being fired.

Police respond to reports of gunshots in Owhata. Photo/Stephen Parker

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer said police had set up some cordons, including at the corner of Pohutukawa Drive and Sequoia Cres.

Police have been seen in the area holding guns and searching cars.

Advertisement