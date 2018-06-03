One of two people injured in a two-car crash near Palmerston North earlier today has died.

The sole occupants of each vehicle were taken to Palmerston North hospital in critical conditions.

A 28-year-woman has since died, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on a one-way bridge on Turitea Rd, Fitzherbert, about 9.15am.

Advertisement

The police serious crash unit is investigating.

This is the second time people have died in a fatal crash near Palmerston North with a week. On Monday afternoon, Ihaia Maxwell, 15, and Meadow James, 12, died when the car they were travelling hit a power pole. The car had been fleeing police.