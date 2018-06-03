A person was paddling down the street in a rowboat and others trapped in vehicles as heavy rain brought flooding across the Auckland region.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Auckland as floods hit areas such as Warkworth and Dome Valley.

In Pakuranga, streets turned into streams and a man was seen out on his rowboat on Studfall St.

Angela Misic, who lives on Studfall St, said the floods were the worst she had seen.

Advertisement

"In the 10 years that I have lived here I have never seen a flood this bad," Misic said.

"We were surprised at how quickly the water was rising."

Her BMW was caught in the floodwaters.

"We wanted to move the car as soon as we saw the water rising but by the time we got out to the car the water was above the tyres and there was water in the car," Misic said.

In Wellsford, police were called to reports of a Holden ute that had driven into floodwaters just after 1pm with two people trapped inside.

"Members of the public rescued the man, his child and a dog from inside the vehicle," a police spokeswoman said.

A rowboat comes in handy during major flooding in Studfall St, Pakuranga. Photo / Dean Purcell

Drivers negotiate surface flooding today on Portland Rd, Remuera. Photo / Brett Phibbs

As surface flooding, slips and heavy rain hit the Coromandel, motorists are being asked to follow directions of emergency services and roading contractors.

Some local roads have been closed due to flooding.

"Police are not aware of anyone being injured in weather-related events at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

"However, we continue to monitor the situation and work with our emergency service partners."

Drivers are also urged to take extra care and delay any non-essential travel.

Major flooding in Studfall St, Pakuranga. Photo / Dean Purcell

The entrance to the ferry terminal at Waiheke Island has also been flooded.

A little flash flooding at Waiheke Ferry terminal. #downpour pic.twitter.com/Rl9AmEhQGt — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) June 3, 2018



The storm started in Northland and is making its way south.

The entrance to the ferry terminal at Waiheke Island. Photo / Niki Shuck

Waikato Police posted that the Coromandel Peninsula is "being hammered at the moment by heavy rain".

"There's slips and flooding everywhere," the post said.

"SH25 has large slip across the road."

MetService meteorologist Hordur Thordarson said the band of heavy rain and thunderstorms which affected Auckland was expected to move across Coromandel Peninsula and the west of the Bay of Plenty this afternoon and early evening.

A heavy rain warning is currently in place for the region, where thunderstorms producing intense localised downpours of 25-40mm/hr is in forecasted.

Drivers are being warned of hazardous driving conditions with surface flooding and poor visibility.

The thunderstorm is expected to ease by evening.