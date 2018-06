Two people have been critically injured after a crash on a one-way bridge south of Palmerston North.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two people were trapped and had to be freed.

A police spokesman said the collision happened on Turitea Rd, Fitzherbert, about 9.15am.

There was one person trapped in each car, he said.

The two patients have been taken to Palmerston North hospital.

