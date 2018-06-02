A speeding motorist has been arrested after causing a four vehicle crash on the Northwestern motorway.

Police were called just after 7:30pm with reports of a car driving at high speeds and overtaking other vehicles on the motorway.

A police spokesperson said it appeared to have been a real time witness who alerted police and then saw the crash unfold.

Four cars were involved in the crash, two were written off and had airbags deployed in the crash on the Western Springs off-ramp.

The driver of the speeding vehicle has been taken to the police station.

The Western Springs off ramp remains blocked.

St John could not be reached for details of any injuries sustained in the crash.