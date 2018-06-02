Powerball's winning streak continues, with a lucky Powerball player from Hamilton taking home $9.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto in Hamilton and is made up of $9 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's win is the second big Lotto win in under a month.

On May 12, $18.3 million Powerball was won by a player from Auckland.

Two other Division One tickets each won $333,333. They were bought at at Belmont Superette and Lotto in Auckland and Caltex Westlow in Dannevirke.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Wellington, who takes home $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Tawa in Wellington.