The woman who died when a car left the road and collided with a pole near Turangi yesterday has been named as 71-year-old Te Maramatangi Marion Anderson from Turangi.

The crash happened about 5.40pm yesterday on State Highway 47, near Turangi.

Three people were believed to be in the car at the time of the crash.

Anderson died at the scene.

The Taupo-based Greenlea Rescue Helicopter transported a 22-year-old man who had sustained multiple serious injuries after he was ejected from the vehicle.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital while the other male occupant has been discharged from Taupo Hospital.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing.