A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by MetService as heavy rainfall batters Northland.

A frontal rainband in the north Tasman Sea has spread heavy rain southwards over the top of the North Island today.

According to MetService some of the thunderstorms might bring localised downpours of 25-40 mm/hr.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys.

The Northland Regional Council website shows surface flooding has extended to SH10 from the Kaeo River.

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said since 10am there had been just shy of 90mm of rainfall in Kerikeri, 80mm in Kaikohe and 60mm in Kaitaia.

"There is going to be some fairly decent rain through the Eastern Coromandel Peninsula, parts of Auckland will see that overnight.

"The main focus will be north of Orewa and through the Hauraki Gulf there..."

Strong winds had been confined to areas north of Great Barrier Island but would pick up in Auckland overnight, he said.

Meanwhile, it was blue skies in the Central North Island as keen skiers and snowboarders enjoyed a perfect start to the ski season at Mt Ruapehu.

Skiers enjoyed a clear day for the start of ski season at Happy Valley on Mt Ruapehu. Photo / Matt McIvor

The mountain opened for business yesterday, with free lift access for all skiers and snowboarders. Today was the first full day of business.

By midday, just over 1200 people had hit the slopes, said Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

marketing manager Matt McIvor.

Chris Beer, a 57-year-old GP returning to skiing after an eight-year break blasted out the cobwebs with a lesson in the morning.

"It's been a great day for it," he said. "The snow is terrific."

In the South Island, a high pressure system has meant that large parts of the Island were experiencing a sunny but cold day.

Today's forecast

Auckland:Cloudy. Showers developing evening and northeast strengthening. 17C 12C

Hamilton:Cloud gradually increasing, then light rain at night. Easterlies. 15C 9C

Tauranga: Often cloudy. A few showers, more frequent from evening and easterly picking up. 16C 11C

Wellington: Fine, apart from low cloud and drizzle about the Hutt Valley, clearing morning. Southeast breezes. 14C 8C

Christchurch: Cloudy, with occasional drizzle. Light winds.11C 4C

Dunedin: Fine. Northeasterly breezes. 11C 4C

Source: MetService