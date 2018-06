Fire and Emergency are working to extinguish a car fire which is causing traffic chaos on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The fire is burning just after the on ramp southbound at Greenlane and traffic in the area has slowed to a crawl.

Fire were called to the fire just after 4:30pm and the car was reportedly well involved when they arrived on the scene.

The left lane is blocked and NZTA has asked motorists to avoid the area.

