A naked man's lewd escapade on a Dunedin beach led to a brief police search this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the St Clair area about 9am this morning after a member of the public saw a man naked on the beach, reports Otago Daily Times.

It was also reported the man was inappropriately touching himself, she said.

The man left the beach before police arrived, and a search of the surrounding area came to nothing.