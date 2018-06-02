Dick Quax had some special requests for his funeral today.

The former world 5000m record holder and Olympic Games silver medallist died on Tuesday, aged 70, after suffering for some time with cancer.

His coffin was carried into the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell before the service started at 1pm.

Broadcaster Brendan Telfer told mourners Quax had requested his wife Roxanne Bakke find out if he could be farewelled in the cathedral.

Quax also wanted Telfer to give special thanks to the runner's family for their support through his illness.

Quax also wanted special mention made of anonymous New Zealanders who give their own blood. This helped extend his life, receiving blood donations.

Telfer described Quax as an outstanding New Zealander and said he always enjoyed Quax's company.

"I could talk athletics with Dick for hours. We discussed politics too. We were probably at opposite ends of the political spectrum," he said.

Passion, challenge and determination and intelligence were his characteristics, Telfer said.

Quax's wife, said he was her soulmate.

"I will always treasure every moment we were blessed with."

She praised his determination.

"You had such an amazing capacity to do so much."

Among guests were fellow Olympian John Walker, Auckland mayor Phil Goff, National MP Judith Collins.

The service was being conducted by the Very Rev Anne Mills, the dean.

"Dick was a gentleman through and through," Mills said.

Quax's sisters-in-law gave readings from the bible - Isaiah and Philipians.

Quax was one of the outstanding New Zealand and international athletes of the 1970s.

He made his international debut at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, where he won the silver medal in the 1500m behind Kip Keino.

He was admitted to the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and again in 2005 as a member of the New Zealand cross country team that won the world title in 1975.

Quax came to New Zealand with his family from the Netherlands in the 1950s

He was elected to the Auckland Council and was previously a member of the Manukau City Council.