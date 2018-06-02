The funeral for Dick Quax is being held in Auckland today.

Quax died on Tuesday.

He was a former world 5000m record holder and Olympic Games silver medallist.

Quax died aged 70 after suffering for some time with cancer.

Quax's coffin was carried into the church at the start of the service at 1pm.

The service is being conducted by the Very Rev Anne Mills, the dean.

"Dick was a gentleman through and through," Mills said.

Broadcaster Brendan Telfer described Quax as an outstanding New Zealander.

Telfer said Quax wanted to give special thanks to his family for their support through his illness.

He wanted special mention made of anonymous New Zealanders who give their own blood. This helped extend his life, receiving blood donations.

Another request Quax made of his wife Roxanne was to see if he could be farewelled in the cathedral.

Telfer said he always enjoyed Quax's company.

"I could talk athletics with Dick for hours. We discussed politics too. We were probably at opposite ends of the political spectrum," he said.

Passion, challenge and determination and intelligence were his characteristics, Telfer said.

Quax's sisters-in-law gave readings from the bible - Isaiah and Philipians.

Quax was one of the outstanding New Zealand and international athletes of the 1970s.

He made his international debut at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, where he won the silver medal in the 1500m behind Kip Keino.

He was admitted to the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and again in 2005 as a member of the New Zealand cross country team that won the world title in 1975.

Quax came to New Zealand with his family from the Netherlands in the 1950s

He was elected to the Auckland Council and was previously a member of the Manukau City Council.

