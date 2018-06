Police have raided a property with links to the Tribesman motorcycle gang in Christchurch.

Large amounts methamphetamine, a cannabis-growing operation and several thousand dollars in cash have been uncovered.

A 25-year-old man and 49-year-old woman will appear in the Christchurch District Court on a number of charges.

Sergeant Daniel Isherwood says it's the second time the Tribesman gang has come to the attention of the Canterbury Organised Crime office in recent months.