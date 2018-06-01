A truck driver has been charged in relation to a crash on the Desert Road that killed two children - one of whom was just two months old - on Good Friday.

Arteen Mosaferi, 4, died at the scene and his baby brother Radeen Mosaferi, 2 months, died at Starship Hospital on Sunday from injuries sustained in the crash.

The man, aged 70, is facing five charges - two counts of careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing injury, as well as logbook offences.

The truck driver due to appear in Taupo District Court on June 27.

Advertisement

Police said in a statement they could not comment further as the matter was before the court.

The children's parents were hurt in the collision, which involved four cars.

Their mother, Dr Mohadeseh Sharifi, was critically hurt and their father, Siamak Mosaferi, had moderate injuries.

The Herald reported at the time that the family was understood to have been heading to Wellington for the Easter break with friends when their vehicle collided awith the truck.

Two truck and trailer units were involved and all vehicles were heading south when the incident happened at 3.27pm.

The crash happened on a straight stretch of road between Waipakihi Rd and Rangipo Intake Rd.

Police told the Herald in the days after the crash that a truck driver was also injured as a result of the crash. It is not clear whether the injured person was the man who has been charged.

Four days after the crash police appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Arteen and Radeen's deaths devastated their tightknit Hamilton community.

A neighbour, who lived across the street from the family and was "very close" to them, said they moved into the quiet cul-de-sac nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

Mosaferi and Sharifi were "amazing" parents who often watched over Arteen as he played in their driveway.

"They're wonderful neighbours. They're amazing, it's just too cruel. It's affected us all around here. We're all very close."

The couple migrated to New Zealand from Iran in 2009.

Sharifi gained a Doctorate of Philosophy studies in Chemical Engineering in 2012.