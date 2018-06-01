Riverstone Country Gift Shop is doing a roaring trade in golliwogs after being censured by the Human Rights Commission for stocking the doll "born out of racism".

The gift shop, next to the award-winning restaurant Riverstone Kitchen just north of Oamaru, made national news for selling the toys after Fairfax quoted a Human Rights Commission representative as saying the dolls were not "harmless toys", reports Otago Daily Times.

"They were born out of racism and represent an era that is best left in the past.

"Something we did as children might have been acceptable then but that doesn't make it acceptable forever, realising this is one of the important things about growing up."

Advertisement

Gift shop owner Dot Smith said the dolls were not inherently racist and she was not planning on stopping selling them.

But she might not have any left by today because "they've all sold, nearly".

She stocked "gollies" with three different skin tones — white, brown and black — and sold four from the shop yesterday.

She received "many on order" after further inquiries from people wishing to buy a doll, including one caller from Australia.

Mrs Smith had sold the dolls for 30 years and had never received a complaint until now.

She had also received support from across the country.

"Absolutely inundated with people that say good on you, do not back down for any reason," she said.

"And they just think the whole PC thing is getting ridiculous."

She said the Human Rights Commission should contact the woman running the Sri Lankan company who provides work for women in two villages making the dolls.

"By giving these girls a job making dolls, they do not then have to go to the city to be a prostitute," she said.

"You tell me what is better: to make a doll that is representing a golly, or being raped by 100 men a week?"

Mrs Smith declined to name the company she purchased the dolls from.

"This has just been blown out of any sort of proportion. I think they just need to get a life and get something decent to talk about.

"Haven't you got anything better to write about?

"I just think it's rubbish and by tomorrow, I hope it's all over."