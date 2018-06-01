A person has died suddenly at an Auckland boarding house.

The boarding house is Dryden Lodge in the suburb of Grey Lynn.

It is where Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, 39, and a man who was known to her, Timothy Kerr Hamilton, 36, were found dead in March.

Dryden Lodge operates as a halfway house for many tenants with drug and alcohol problems.

Emergency services were called to the boarding house this morning.

The police said it appeared to be a case of suspected suicide.

The owner of Dryden Lodge, Ron Lapread, said he had no information about today's death.

"I was just called and asked to come by the lodge. I'm sure the people at the lodge are really shook up."



