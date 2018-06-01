A policeman guards the scene where a body was found on Brighton Beach yesterday.

Police are treating the death of the man found face down in the sand as unexplained, but do not believe he died in suspicious circumstances, reports Otago Daily Times.

A guard was in place at an entrance to the beach yesterday morning and three police cars were present.

The police presence was heavier by the afternoon and detectives were carrying out a scene examination.

Police confirmed the body was found at 10am. Detective Inspector Steve Wood told RNZ police did not believe the death was suspicious.

At present there were two people reported missing from the area and police were following lines of inquiry, he said.

A police spokeswoman said a postmortem would be undertaken, after which they would be in a position to name the dead man.