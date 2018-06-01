Trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson has climbed into the water to clean growing marine life from the bottom of his craft just days after fending off an attacking shark.

Donaldson is slowly nearing the coast of New Zealand and is now roughly 750km off Cape Reinga.

In the past week he paddled 250km. Despite a brush with a curious 2.5m shark, Donaldson has been out of the kayak to clear growing marine life and barnacles from underneath.

Due to the slow speed of a kayak in the ocean environment, a build-up of sealife on the underside of the hull is an issue.

Advertisement

Donaldson's wife Sarah speaks to him every week using a satellite phone and said he remained in good spirits.

"I spoke to Scott a couple of days ago and he said he had had a hard week – trying to make progress battling the winds and currents," she said.

"This current weather pattern is much more favourable and will help him along."

The weather at his current position has a northwest wind average of 15 knots, with an average wave height of three metres.

Rain was expected for most of the day.

He was edging closer to Cape Reinga but landfall on the Taranaki coast remained the goal.

"We have regular discussions with Bob McDavitt, our weather guru, about the best route. At the moment, Taranaki still remains the best bet," Sarah said.

"It's where the wind and tides will take him."

This is Donaldson's third trans-Tasman kayak attempt. His last ended in rescue agonisingly close to the Taranaki coast.

He is raising funds for Asthma research. Donations can be made on Givealittle.