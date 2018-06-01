A driver who crashed into a parked car in a bid to evade a police breath-test checkpoint has broken both arms in the collision.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the car sped off after seeing the checkpoint on Grey St in Hamilton East in the early hours of this morning.

Police went looking for the car, and found it had crashed head-on into an empty parked car at the corner of Naylor Street and Galloway Street after crossing the centre line.

"The driver of the car which fled the checkpoint suffered two broken arms, while the passenger had a broken jaw and ankle.

Advertisement

"Police did not engage in any pursuit of the vehicle.

"Police are awaiting the results of the driver's blood test, which will determine the presence of any alcohol."

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A St John spokeswoman said both the driver and the passenger were in a serious condition and were transported to Waikato Hospital.