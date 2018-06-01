A man and a woman have stolen about $26,000 worth of jewellery in a snatch and grab at a central Hamilton jewellery store.

And police want to hear from witnesses.

The robbery happened at Hart Jewellers on Ward St about 3.30pm on Thursday.

Police believe it may have been related to a similar incident at Michael Hill in Rotorua on May 21.

The alleged offenders stole several sterling silver and gold-plated bangles and a white gold diamond set tennis bracelet before fleeing the store, Waikato police Detective Aimee McKenna told Stuff.

"We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and/or witnessed the two suspects arriving at or fleeing the scene."

They were last seen near Ward and Victoria streets.

McKenna said anyone who was in the area or saw the offenders should call Hamilton police on 07 858 6200 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.