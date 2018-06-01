A 'security incident' at Auckland Airport's domestic terminal is causing delays tonight - the second of it's kind in under two weeks.

A passenger flying to Wellington said they were mid-way through boarding when they were told there had been a security breach.

She said she and a few others had to wait seated on the plane on the tarmac before others would be allowed to board.

However, an airport spokesperson says everything is up and running now – and there are no delays as a result of the security breach.

Civil Aviation has been approached for comment.

On May 20 the airport had a similar breach – which saw passengers in the domestic terminal re-screened.