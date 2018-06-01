If you were looking forward to some fine weather for the long weekend, you'd better head south and keep on going.

But even then the rain or showers will catch up eventually.

The showers and milder winter temperatures that moved onto Northland yesterday - replacing the end of a frosty, snowy autumn - look set to march southwards, although gradually.

A low-pressure system that has been gathering strength over the Tasman Sea is driving cold fronts over the North Island and squeezing out the high which delivered cold temperatures this week.

A complex low-pressure system lies over the Tasman Sea which extends a front over the far north from tomorrow. This front will be accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain as per the Severe Weather Watch in Northland. Further details here https://t.co/bcFLKYmqju ^KL pic.twitter.com/hKZnJxaUMN — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2018



Auckland is forecast to start out cloudy today, with showers and strong to gale northeasterlies setting in by afternoon. Tomorrow brings rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Monday brings more rain.

The picture is similar on the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty, except the deterioration may be a bit later than in Auckland.

In Taupo, the rain is expected to hold off until tomorrow.

Wellington should be a bright spot today, enjoying some sun, but the some rain moves in there too from later tomorrow.

Christchurch is in for some showers off and on through the long weekend. But in Central Otago, the cold, frosty weather looks set to persist until the holiday is done.

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said the northeasterly system moving onto Northland last night would progress down the North Island over the weekend.

It would deliver a "decent amount of rain and wind".

"Currently Northland is under watch for severe gale winds from 11am [today] and on watch for rain with periods of heavy rain starting 11pm [last night] to Sunday afternoon."

Those weather watch notices might be extended to Auckland and Coromandel this morning.

Sustained, strong northeasterlies were expected from Northland to Taupo and parts of eastern Bay of Plenty, Kandula said.

"It's a gradually moving system with strong winds and some heavy rain associated with it."