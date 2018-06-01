One person has died in a crash near Turangi this evening, the first fatality on our roads this Queen's Birthday weekend.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 5.40pm when a car hit a ditch and brought power lines across State Highway 47.

A police spokeswoman said three people were believed to be in the car at the time of the crash.

She said two were out of the car when police arrived but one was still trapped.

That person has since died at the scene.

One of the other two passengers was being airflifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Police are diverting traffic away from the scene where State Highway 47 is completed blocked, approximately 900m south of State Highway 41.