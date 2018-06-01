Holidaymakers leaving town for the three-day Queen's Birthday weekend are starting to run into heavy traffic.

The NZ Transport Agency reported queues on the main highway north out of Wellington.

As holiday travellers meet the peak home-time traffic, all of Auckland's motorways are carrying heavy flows.

The Transport Agency said traffic on Auckland's Northern Motorway is heavy northbound between the Harbour Bridge and Northcote Rd.

Traffic building across Auckland as the long weekend nears. Photo / Google maps

On the Southern Motorway, southbound traffic is heavy between the central city and Takanini.

The South Western Motorway's right lane southbound was partially blocked by a crashed vehicle earlier, causing delays. The crash has now been cleared at the Southern link but the tail is back to Lambie Dr.

Heavy traffic heading south on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Redoubt Road. Photo / NZTA

North of Auckland, one lane of State Highway 1 is now open in each direction at the site of a fatal crash north of Te Hana, which happened this morning.

Traffic had been diverted onto other roads to bypass the crash site while the police complete their investigations.

But the detour route became congested because of roadworks.

Heavy traffic heading south on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Walter Stevens Drive. Photo / NZTA

A motorist told the Herald: "I'm heading south and big backlog from one-lane roadworks 5km south of Mangawhai. And heading north seriously ugly."

The Transport Agency said the roadworks were on Mangawhai Rd, part of the detour route.

"They stopped work on the roadworks to make it easier for people to get through."