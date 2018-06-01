Volcanic Air will be looking into the role sunstrike played when one of its floatplanes crashed into the Lakeland Queen this week.

The company is carrying out an internal investigation into a mishap involving one of its planes on Lake Rotorua on Wednesday afternoon.

Managing director Phil Barclay said the Otter Floatplane was taxiing at low speed from its mooring with only the pilot on board when it hit the Lakeland Queen.

"The plane and the boat both suffered minor damage and no one was injured.

"As a matter of course we will co-operate fully with the Civil Aviation Authority and Maritime New Zealand investigations as well as carrying out our own internal investigation," Barclay said.

"It's too early to comment on the cause of the incident, but we will be looking at what role sunstrike played."

