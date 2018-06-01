A maximum security prisoner with gang affiliations has attacked a Corrections Officer at Auckland Prison today.

It was the third attack that targeted staff members at Auckland Prison in the past week.

Department of Corrections Regional Commissioner Jeanette Burns said a staff member was giving the prisoner a mop and bucket to clean his cell when he punched the officer in the face without warning.

"Other staff reacted immediately to bring the incident under control, with the use of pepper spray, and the staff member was taken to hospital for medical assessment."

Support was being provided to the officer, she said.

"Police have been informed and are investigating, and Corrections will also carry out an investigation into the incident.

"Violence is never acceptable and prisoners who resort to this behaviour will be held to account."

Over the past week there had been three staff assault incidents at the prison, she said.

"Last Friday, two staff were assaulted by a prisoner who was attempting to make an illegal phone call.

"On Wednesday, a staff member was moving a prisoner to yard when she was punched in the head.

"This is unacceptable. Our staff come to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe."

They did exceptional work and showed bravery in often very challenging circumstances, she said.

"We have invested significantly in training and tools to keep our people safe.

"This includes tactical skills, such as de-escalation, through to the introduction of stab-resistant body armour and the expanded use of pepper spray.

"We also established the Safer Auckland Prison Plan as part of our ongoing commitment to improving practice and providing ongoing support and training to staff to reduce violent incidents and staff and prisoner injuries."

As part of this plan Corrections had delivered additional training to staff to ensure best practice was followed, she said.

"Over 75 percent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and more than 90 percent have had a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance use disorder.

"Gang members are also disproportionately identified as responsible for assaults in prison.

"The prisoner involved in this incident has gang affiliations."

Corrections constantly worked to achieve the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners, she said.

"Auckland Prison is New Zealand's only maximum security facility.

"A new $300m replacement facility is due to open at Auckland Prison this year, and will provide state-of-the-art, modern and safe accommodation and mental health treatment for maximum security prisoners."

Detective Sergeant Ash Matthews, from the Waitemata Crime Squad, said one person had received minor injuries at Auckland Prison today and was taken to hospital.

"The matter is under investigation. No one has been charged at this stage however charges are likely."

Police attended the incident at Auckland Prison at 11.16am today.