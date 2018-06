Police are appealing for information to locate 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Invercargill.

Her name is Chloe Anita Weir.

"It is believed Chloe could be anywhere in the lower South Island, including Dunedin, Alexandra or Invercargill," the police said.

They ask that anyone who has information about where Chloe might be contact their local police station.