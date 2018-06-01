An alleged bikie drug kingpin has lashed out at police at Sydney Airport after arriving on a flight from New Zealand.

The 34-year-old was one of two men arrested as part of a police crackdown on organised crime following a chaotic altercation at the airport.

In dramatic scenes, the accused drug kingpin was seen trying to break free from officers before lashing out at a camera filming his arrest at Sydney Airport after spending time in New Zealand.

The man then resists the officer, pictured, and lashes out as he tried to escape at the airport. Photo / NSW Police

Police then were seen subduing the man before he was taken to the police station. Photo / NSW Police

He was charged with a string of offences including three counts of supplying prohibited drugs, possessing ammunition, dealing in the proceeds of crime, resisting arrest, participating in a criminal group, and aggravated firearms offences.

His arrest follows NSW Police raids on properties across Sydney in the past week.

Officers allegedly found 1.15kg of cocaine, 1.1kg of methamphetamine, 26L of gamma-Butyrolactone, and 13 firearms including five sub-machine guns, two semi-automatic pistols, two revolvers, ammunition, a silencer and $2.75 million in cash.

The 34-year-old was one of two bikie brothers arrested following a massive seizure of $2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs in Sydney. Photo / NSW Police

Police found guns (like those pictured) including five sub-machine guns, two semi-automatic pistols, two revolvers,ammunition and a silencer. Photo / NSW Police

On Thursday police stopped a car in Sydney's Alexandria and arrested the man's 32-year-old brother.

Tactical Operations Unit police stopped a car at O'Riordan St Alexandria at 3.45pm on Thursday and arrested a 32-year-old man. Photo / NSW Police

Two men charged today following the seizure of $2.75million cash, 13 firearms, and illicit drugs in Sydney. Photo / NSW Police

He was charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, dealing in the proceeds of crime, participating in a criminal group, and aggravated firearms offences.

Two other arrests were made during the car stop.

Shortly after the arrests police raided a unit at Homebush, where they seized more items.