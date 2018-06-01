Armed offenders squad getting ready to shoot someone 😱 Posted by Dallas Rahui TeAhuru Adams on Thursday, 31 May 2018

A big crowd is gathering at the cordon where a man believed to be armed is holed up in a Hastings flat complex following a TAB robbery.

A reporter at the Karamu Rd scene said police have warned the growing group of bystanders to move on: "If this guy has got what we think he has got you guys wouldn't even be safe here," the officer warned.

One bystander said her grandchildren were in the locked-down Hastings Central School and she feels for other parents. Another said he was "worried as I can't get in to get my kids".

Occupants of the flat complex are being sent out one by one by police.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the man had been pursued by police and fled a vehicle near Hastings' Boys High School just after midday.

The school had since been put in lockdown and earlier reports suggest the offender could be armed.

An early childhood centre was also in lockdown and armed police are asking residents to keep their children inside.

The armed offenders squad was gathering outside the flat complex.

AOS at the scene near Hastings Boys' High School

Six patrol cars were also on scene with a "big crowd" watching.

It's understood a male stormed the King St Zabeels Sports Bar and TAB premises and demanded money at about midday.

A woman who went into the TAB during the incident said the man was demanding money and it was a "freaky experience".

She did not wish to be named but said she heard a woman screaming as the man was forcing her into the back room to get money.

It's not known if a weapon was presented.

More to come.