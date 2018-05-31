Two hikers have been airlifted from Mt Tongariro after one sipped on an icy ridge and tumbled more than 100m out of the sight of her distressed friend.

The fall over snow and rocks yesterday morning appeared to knock the hiker out because she did not at first respond to calls from her friend, a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter media release said.

Eventually, the hiker replied to calls from her friend, who had been unable to work out if she was still alive and had alerted emergency rescue teams.

Using their "extensive knowledge of the area", the chopper crew were able to quickly establish the injured hiker's exact location and head in with an alpine rescue team, a spokesperson said.

They provided medical treatment to the hiker, while Ruapehu Alpine Rescue personnel headed up the slope with crampons and ice axes to help the hiker's friend, who was still perched on the precarious icy ridge.

There they arranged for the friend to also be picked up by the hovering helicopter.

The injured hiker was then flown to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.