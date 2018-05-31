One person is dead and another is in a critical condition after two cars crashed north of Auckland.

State Highway 1 is closed after the crash, near Te Hana.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said people were reportedly trapped.

He said four appliances and the police serious crash unit were at the scene.

NZ Transport Agency said diversions are in place at Mangawhai and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rds.

It is asking motorists to avoid the area or expect delays and diversions.

The road closure is likely to cause havoc to motorists trying to leave the city for the long weekend.