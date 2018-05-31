One person is dead and another is in a critical condition after two cars crashed north of Auckland.

State Highway 1 is closed after the crash, near Te Hana.

Area Commander of Waitemata North Inspector Bruce O'Brien said two vehicles collided north of Wellsford at around 11.15am and the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

"Our Serious Crash Unit and other emergency services are still dealing with a large scene which is expected to take some time to clear," he said,

"There are diversions in place but with heavy traffic expected due to it being a long weekend, we ask motorists to either avoid the area or please be patient.

"This is an absolutely tragic way to begin the long weekend and we please ask that everyone takes extreme care when out on our roads this weekend."

Four fire appliances also attended the incident.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking SH1 north of Te Hana. The road is closed and diversions are in place at Mangawhai and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rds.

It is asking motorists to avoid the area or expect delays and diversions.

The road closure is likely to cause havoc to motorists trying to leave the city for the long weekend.

Five people have been left with injuries after a crash between a car and a truck north of Balclutha.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash happened about 10.20am.

One lane of State Highway 1 was blocked and police, fire and ambulance crews were on the scene.

One person had been trapped in a vehicle for a time.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said ambulance officers treated five people, two with moderate and three with minor injures.

The two people with moderate injuries were transported to Dunedin Hospital's emergency department, he said.

It was not known if the crash was caused by ice.