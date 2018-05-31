We know you're counting down to the holiday weekend - here's six stories you need to know about as you head into a relaxing break!

Long weekend traffic: Fatal crash leads to delays up north

Navigating through clogged up highways and slow-moving traffic could be tricky this Queens Birthday Weekend.

Earlier today, a fatal crash on State Highway 1, north of Wellsford, closed the road between Mangawhai and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rds.

Simon Wilson reveals what went on inside Auckland Council's petrol tax discussions.

For all your long weekend traffic, click here.

Simon Wilson: You should hear what the councillors said about the fuel tax

"Where Councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins sucks the difficulties of decision-making into straight-backed dignity, Councillor Josephine Bartley wears the pain plainly in her hunched shoulders and crumpled face."

Auckland Council's controversial 11.5 cents a litre fuel tax has been approved by councillors at a budget meeting today.

To read Simon Wilson's take inside the Auckland petrol tax discussions, click here.

Spark partners with Sky Sport to offer Fan Pass for $30

Sky and Spark have put aside competitive differences and announced a tie-up this morning.

Spark is offering Sky Sports Fan Pass through to its customers for $30 a month.

In the move, Spark will offer Sky TV's sports streaming service Fran Pass for $30 a month to its unlimited broadband customers.

This would include access to Sky Sport channels one to four and highlights on demand.

To read the full story, click here.

Plot to kill Prince George: Chilling image revealed

A mosque teacher used a chilling image of Prince George, his school and Isis terrorists to illustrate his plan to kill the young royal.

He posted details about the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, including his photo, the school's address and a black silhouette of a jihadi fighter with the caption: "Even the royal family will not be left alone".

Husnain Rashid revealed details about Prince George's preschool. Photos / AP

To read the full story, click here.

Blues stars playing for their futures

Their season is gone but the Blues' squad members would do well to remember that in some cases they are playing for their futures under coach Tana Umaga in 2019.

The Rebels early tomorrow evening would appear to present an ideal opportunity for the Blues to break their Eden Park duck this season.

Blues players such as Rieko Ioane will be under the spotlight this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

For the full story, click here.

Five things to binge-watch over the long weekend

Nothing good on TV? Here's what you could be streaming instead.

For the full list, click here.