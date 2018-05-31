A cemetery worker was assaulted in Porirua yesterday after confronting two men who reportedly brandished guns at a funeral.



Police were called to Whenua Tapu Cemetery yesterday afternoon after the council worker was assaulted when he confronted the men about the guns.

A police spokeswoman said the assaulted man did not suffer serious injuries.

She said the alleged offenders had left at the time by the time police arrived and are believed to still have the guns.

Porirua City Council parks manager Olivia Dovey said the cemetery worker was having a quiet day at home but was in good spirits.

She said an independent review would now look at whether anything could be done to prevent workers being assaulted in future.



"Our staff should be able to do their jobs and return home safely each day – that's our paramount concern here."

Mayor Mike Tana said violence towards council staff was not tolerated.

"Whenua Tapu is a place of respect and love, and our staff work so hard to make it somewhere of reflection and peace.

"The vast number of people who attend funerals there or come to pay respect to loved ones – treat it as such."