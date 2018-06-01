Police are urgently seeking any information as to the whereabouts of Zyla Adonia Loudene Monilita Brittany Tigerlily Butler, who is sought in relation to the death of Neville Butler.

Zyla has five warrants to arrest and is described as a Māori woman, 169cm tall and of a medium build.

The 21-year-old has links to Rotorua, Hamilton, Te Awamutu and Otorohanga.

Neville Butler, 37, was found dead in a flat in Steeles Lane in the Rotorua suburb of Western Heights on September 26 last year.

Carlos Uerata, 26, from Otorohanga, this week pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter in relation to Neville Butler's death.



Any information on the whereabouts of Zyla Butler can be provided to the Rotorua police on (07) 349 9590 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0200 555 111.