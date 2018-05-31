The NZ Police are set to host a first for the force, with a Ramadan Iftar dinner at the Counties Manukau station.

This is the first time a dinner of this nature has been held on police premises.

The event signifies togetherness and is being held to promote inclusiveness, celebrate diversity and strengthen relationships and cooperation with the Muslim community.

Constable Satvir Sen said representatives from 14 known Islamic organisations in Counties Manukau had been invited to the event, along with police staff.

A total of about 100 people are expected to attend, with a local Iman also coming in to do the prayers.

Sen said police had been building their contact and relationship within the Muslim community for a number of years, so it was about time an event like this was organised.

"It is a good way to bring the Muslim community together and strengthen our relationship with them.

"It is about getting to know them and building that trust with a community that can be quite mistrusting of police based on their experiences in their home countries," he said.

"But if we can have open dialogue with these communities, they can learn to trust us and we can build relationships with them and encourage more members of the community to join us."

Ramadan is the fasting from dawn to sunset and the Iftar dinner is held as a traditional celebration to break the fast of Ramadan together.

The event will be held next week, on June 7, at the Counties Manukau Police Station in Manukau.