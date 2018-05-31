Navigating logged up highways and slow-moving traffic could be tricky this Queen's Birthday Weekend.
But New Zealand Transport Agency's map pinpointing forecast congested hotspots may help holiday-goers avoid road rage.
Already, State Highway 1 north of Auckland is closed after a fatal crash near Te Hana.
NZTA senior journey manager Neil Walker said going online to plan the journey before getting on the road reduced the chance of experiencing delays on busy highways.
"This is the last long weekend for a few months and the last one before winter really sets in, so many people take the opportunity to head away for a break, or to visit friends and family," he said.
NZTA safety and environment spokesman Harry Wilson said it was important that people were patient and did the simple things: keep speed down, buckle everyone in and stay focused on the road.
As of yesterday, NZTA said 164 people had died on New Zealand roads this year.
After a fatal crash on State Highway 1, north of Wellsford, this morning, Mangawhai and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rds are closed and diversions are in place.
"Police will be out on the roads across the country working hard to keep everyone safe, but everyone needs to do their part," Wilson said.
The predicted hotspots are:
Auckland
SH1 - Takanini (South of Auckland)
SH2 - Maramarua (East of SH1/SH2 Interchange)
SH1 - Between Puhoi and Wellsford
Bay of Plenty
SH29 - Kaimai (West of Tauranga)
SH2 - Between Paeroa and Waihi
SH2 - Between Tauranga and Katikati
Canterbury
SH1 - Timaru
SH7 - Lewis Pass
SH1 - Waipara (North of Christchurch)
SH1 - Waimakariri
SH79 - Near Geraldine
SH73 - Arthur's Pass
SH1 - Kaikoura
SH1 - Between Ashburton and Christchurch
Coromandel
SH25 - Tairua
SH25 - Kopu Bridge
Manawatu-Wanganui
SH2 - Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3
SH1 - Between Taihape and Waiouru
Marlborough-Tasman
SH6 - Between Nelson and Blenheim
SH6 - Murchison
SH63 - St Arnaud
Napier
SH5 - Te Pohue (North of Napier)
Northland
SH1 - Kawakawa (South of Paihia/Bay of Islands)
SH1 - Whangarei
Otago
SH6 - Queenstown
Waikato
SH1 - Taupiri (North of Hamilton)
SH1 - Karapiro (South of Cambridge)
Wellington
SH2 - Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston
SH1 - Kapiti Coast