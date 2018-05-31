Navigating logged up highways and slow-moving traffic could be tricky this Queen's Birthday Weekend.

But New Zealand Transport Agency's map pinpointing forecast congested hotspots may help holiday-goers avoid road rage.

Already, State Highway 1 north of Auckland is closed after a fatal crash near Te Hana.

Remember to check our Holiday Hotspots Map for dates & times where traffic congestion is expected this Queen’s BDay weekend: https://t.co/niBHpHed7k. ^MF pic.twitter.com/QJT76OK3JV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 31, 2018

NZTA senior journey manager Neil Walker said going online to plan the journey before getting on the road reduced the chance of experiencing delays on busy highways.

"This is the last long weekend for a few months and the last one before winter really sets in, so many people take the opportunity to head away for a break, or to visit friends and family," he said.

NZTA safety and environment spokesman Harry Wilson said it was important that people were patient and did the simple things: keep speed down, buckle everyone in and stay focused on the road.

As of yesterday, NZTA said 164 people had died on New Zealand roads this year.

After a fatal crash on State Highway 1, north of Wellsford, this morning, Mangawhai and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rds are closed and diversions are in place.

"Police will be out on the roads across the country working hard to keep everyone safe, but everyone needs to do their part," Wilson said.

Spot the Hazards Check this video out - how many hazards can you spot?? Please be extra cautious when driving over this long weekend. Posted by Counties Manukau Police on Wednesday, 30 May 2018

The predicted hotspots are:

Auckland

SH1 - Takanini (South of Auckland)

SH2 - Maramarua (East of SH1/SH2 Interchange)

SH1 - Between Puhoi and Wellsford

Bay of Plenty

SH29 - Kaimai (West of Tauranga)

SH2 - Between Paeroa and Waihi

SH2 - Between Tauranga and Katikati

Canterbury

SH1 - Timaru

SH7 - Lewis Pass

SH1 - Waipara (North of Christchurch)

SH1 - Waimakariri

SH79 - Near Geraldine

SH73 - Arthur's Pass

SH1 - Kaikoura

SH1 - Between Ashburton and Christchurch

Coromandel

SH25 - Tairua

SH25 - Kopu Bridge

Manawatu-Wanganui

SH2 - Norsewood between Hastings and Woodville SH3

SH1 - Between Taihape and Waiouru

Marlborough-Tasman

SH6 - Between Nelson and Blenheim

SH6 - Murchison

SH63 - St Arnaud

Napier

SH5 - Te Pohue (North of Napier)

Northland

SH1 - Kawakawa (South of Paihia/Bay of Islands)

SH1 - Whangarei

Otago

SH6 - Queenstown

Waikato

SH1 - Taupiri (North of Hamilton)

SH1 - Karapiro (South of Cambridge)

Wellington

SH2 - Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston

SH1 - Kapiti Coast