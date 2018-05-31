Nude 'selfies' and videos among young people are continuing to cause major concern to Hawke's Bay police after it was reported a girl as young as 11 posting inappropriate material online.

Detective Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said this behaviour among young people is nothing new, with peer-pressure the main cause for nude online videos and posts.

"There's a lot of peer pressure, a lot of teenagers are living their lives through social media, there's a huge problem with education they're taking around relationships.

"There needs to be a lot of work done collectively around all the agencies on providing education for young people on healthy relationships," Moorhouse said.

Advertisement

He said young people were constantly exposed to sexualised behaviour and had easy access to online pornography - these blurred lines around healthy relationships continue to happen, with parents, caregivers and education centres urged to take drastic action.

"Parents and caregivers have to take an active role in the online life of their children, because this is also a global issue and it's really hard to legislate against. The internet isn't going anywhere, there's a good side and a bad side to it.

"The parents need to be active on what these kids do online. Many of them go on for gaming reasons, they can be easily lured into chat rooms and there's all sorts of other problems that can arise. You just need to turn on the music channels to see how sexualised everything is.

"Kids are really good at parroting behaviours and we're finding that there's been an increase in sexualised behavior in very young kids and essentially that could be to what they're being exposed to online."

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones said a number of Hawke's Bay schools are facing issues with students sending nude pictures and videos, with one teacher saying it was a daily occurrence.

"The investigations that we've carried out over nudity are of great concern, parents right across the country need to wake up," he said.