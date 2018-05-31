A Westbrook School teacher has died unexpectedly this morning.

The school has confirmed in a Facebook post that Room 7, Year 3 teacher Natasha Dickson died at home this morning and the school was "banding together and supporting each other through this tragedy".

"All of our students who were at school this morning have been informed," the statement read.

"You are welcome to come and collect your children early if you are able to. If your children require any form of counselling or support please don't hesitate to contact the school office on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

"As always at Westbrook, we are banding together and supporting each other through this tragedy."

Dickson had taught at Blockhouse Bay Primary School in Auckland for 14 years before moving to Rotorua in August last year.

Blockhouse Bay Primary School principal Neil Robinson said staff and students alike would be "absolutely devastated" by the news.

"She was just an outstanding, bubbly, enthusiastic teacher. Nothing was ever too much trouble for her. She loved her kids and when she decided to relocate we were disappointed but excited for her now chapter in life," he said.

"She touched the lives of so many kids."

Robinson said Dickson was an excellent teacher and "all round lovely human".

The Rotorua Daily Post understands Dickson leaves behind two children, and Robinson said they were so important to her.

Earlier this morning Westbrook School sent out a note to parents asking that children be kept home from school if possible.

The note said the school would remain open today.

Since the news was announced there has been an outpouring of support on the school's Facebook page.

"An amazing teacher with an amazing heart will be sadly missed from the school. All the love sent to you all at this sad time," one commenter said.

"So sad to hear such tragic news. Thinking of the family and also the Westbrook family in this hard time," another said.

The tragedy is the second to strike the school this year.

In March, teacher Louise Jones died suddenly after teaching at the school for more than 20 years.

Jones, in her 40s, was actively involved in kapa haka and netball at the school and played netball herself on weekends.

At the time, principal Colin Watkins said the school was "reeling" after the loss, which no-one saw coming.

"She was a woman with absolute mana in every sense of the word, and her loss is going to have a huge impact on us as a school but also on Rotorua," he told the Rotorua Daily Post.

- More to come