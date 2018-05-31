A man has been taken to hospital after a false report of a shooting at a marae in rural Waikato yesterday.

Police were called to the Whakaaratamaiti Marae, south of Putaruru, after reports someone had been shot yesterday afternoon.

"The calls followed a man approaching passers-by in the area, saying someone had been shot," police said.

Up to 40 officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad, converged on the rural Waikato marae at 4.45pm yesterday.

A cordon was put in place and several roads were blocked off as police tried to ascertain what had happened.

Emergency services descended near Putaruru after reports of a shooting. Photo / Stephen Parker

A man who lived next to a marae on Domain Rd, near Whakaaratamaiti, told the Herald a man had come onto his property at 4.45pm telling him someone at the marae was shooting people.

The man came onto his property as he was mowing the lawns and shared his concerns before jumping the fence and heading off.

Another person also confirmed someone had told them about a shooting.

Police found the man just after 8pm and confirmed there was nothing to indicate that anyone has been shot and there was no risk to the community.

The spokeswoman said a 34-year-old man was taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment and would not be charged.

Police said the event was a mental health incident.