The man behind Brexit is coming to New Zealand in September.

British politician and broadcaster Nigel Farage will be making his way to Auckland for a one-night entertainment evening at SkyCity.

The leader who shook up world politics after winning the campaign to take the UK out of the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum comes with a message.

Farage has said, when discussing what to expect at his talk, that never in the history of Western civilisation has the fight for democracy, individual liberties and free speech been more important.

Advertisement

"If the man or woman in the street, the average Joe or Jane, is prepared to stand up and be counted ... they can take back their democracy and, ultimately, their country," he said.

Farage was co-founder, and longest-serving leader, of the United Kingdom Independence Party.

He has been a current member of the European Parliament for South East England since 1999 and campaigned for Donald Trump in 2016's US presidential election.

Farage also has a daily radio programme on LBC in London as well as being a regular contributor to US TV network Fox News and Fox Business Network.