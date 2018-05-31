The Merivale house where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered last month has been demolished.

Nicole Marie Tuxford's body was found by a tradesman at the now demolished Exeter St house just before noon on April 7.

A 54-year-old Aranui man, who has name suppression, has been charged with murder and sexual violation. He has not yet entered a plea.

The small wooden house was demolished and the site was completely cleared last week.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said police did not still have an interest in the property.

"Police have not retained an interest in this property, post the forensic examination that was completed at the time of the offending."

The property is owned by Harcourts International co-owner Paul Wright. He did not want to comment.

The murder accused is also charged with unlawfully taking Tuxford's car and entering the property without permission with a knife and using it as a weapon.

Details of the high-profile case have been heavily suppressed in the High Court.

Earlier this month police ordered the administrators of a web page to remove content relating to the homicide because they breached suppression orders.

The move prompted a warning suppression orders are there for a reason, and any further breaches may result in prosecution.

In a statement released last month, Tuxford's family said they were "broken" by the tragic loss.

The Exeter St house where Nicole Marie Tuxford was allegedly murdered has been demolished. Photos / Martin Hunter

"Nicky was a funny, bubbly character who lit up a room with her personality and made other people laugh. She loved people and had ambitions to work as a counsellor so she could help others."

The murder accused has been remanded in custody until his next High Court appearance on June 29.

Tuxford was originally from Dunedin. She moved to Christchurch after high school.

She had been working as an accounts manager for an international logistics company in Christchurch, before becoming a life coach.