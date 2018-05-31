One TradeMe punter will be in a unique position to judge Jacinda Ardern's performance as Prime Minister after paying $2500 to buy her to do list.

Ardern had transformed the list into a piece of art for charity Parent to Parent's second Celebrity Artwork Auction.

And, being charged with running the country while also expecting a new bundle of joy, she used the list to set a very ambitious goal: she wants to do "Everything".

The light-hearted piece proved the celebrity auction's most popular and bids quickly raced out to $2000 before the successful buyer eventually beat out 62 other bids by the auction's close late last night.

Ardern's creation joined contributions from seven other Kiwi celebrities including a "dad joke" by Breakfast presenter Jack Tame, which fetched $300 and artwork about happiness by infomercial pioneer Suzanne Paul that collected $320.

A poem by Whakatane district councillor Nandor Tanczos, meanwhile, was bought for $250, and My Food Bag co-founder Cecilia Robinson's "Recipe For Success" went for $310.

Her recipe starts with the instructions, take 1tsp of an idea sifted with 1 cup of "Doing something with it".

Tame, meanwhile, chose words over pictures for his piece, writing "No one buys abstract art" in white paint on a blue background.

Tame, in the auction description, described his art as a "bit of a dad joke" that was the sort of art painted by someone who is better with words than with images.

The money raised from the auctions goes towards the work Parent to Parent does to support families raising Kiwi kids with disabilities.

Ardern's art work can be seen on TradeMe here.