It's been a cold and frosty week for much of New Zealand but heading into the long weekend we will see a change.

The North Island is in store for wetter but warmer weather, and potentially heavier falls and strong winds from Northland to the Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne.

On the plus side, temperatures across the North Island should recover as the winds swing around to the north - especially those overnight temperatures.

Most of the north is expected to reach the high teens today. Whangarei is forecast to get to 17C, Auckland and Tauranga 16C, and Hamilton and New Plymouth 15C.

The south looks like the place to be this long weekend as wet weather returns to the north. Find the latest forecast at https://t.co/oKYtro2Yts ^JL pic.twitter.com/EcARJ0Owuk — MetService (@MetService) May 31, 2018

The hot water bottle might not be needed tonight, when overnight temperatures will rise 4-7C from Northland to Taranaki.

Meanwhile, dry weather is set to persist in the far south and west of the South Island - meaning it is the pick of places to be for Queens' Birthday Weekend.

Westland and Southland should keep hold of some fine weather this weekend, although temperatures in the south are still likely to be just below freezing through the nights.

Today's forecast

Whangarei:

Fine spells. One or two showers from afternoon. Northeast developing morning. High 17C / Low 13C.

Auckland: Fine, but high cloud developing in the evening. Northeasterlies developing morning. High 16C / Low 10C.

Tauranga: Cloudy periods. A few showers from midday. Northeast breezes. High 16C / Low 9C.

Hamilton: Chance early fog, otherwise fine with a frosty start. Light winds. High 15C / Low 7C.

New Plymouth: Fine. Southeasterlies dying out in the morning. High 15C / Low 8C.

Napier: Fine spells. Light winds. High 14C / Low 4C.



Wellington: Partly cloudy with the chance of a shower. Southerly breezes. High 12C / Low 7C.

Nelson: Fine with possible early frosts. Light winds. High 14C / Low 3C.

Christchurch: Cloudy, with evening drizzle. Light winds. High 10C / Low 5C.



Dunedin: Mainly fine, with early frosts. Cloud increasing in the evening with possible drizzle. Northeasterlies. High 11C / Low 5C.