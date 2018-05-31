Boysenberry ripple has always been a staple in Kiwi freezers and 2018 is no exception as it was crowned supreme winner for the fourth year at the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards.

The popular Tip Top flavour scooped the supreme prize as well as winning the standard ice cream category on Thursday night.

The judges noted the ice cream "had great creamy texture and true to fruit boysenberry flavour and for a standard ice cream, it just continues to deliver."

The gelato category was won by Gellicious Gelato Ltd with their Cardamom, Ginger and Turmeric Yoghurt Gelato, aptly named Indian Summer.

The same gelato also won the New to Market Award – hotly contested by 91 entries.



Best of sorbet category was awarded to a newcomer - The Island Gelato Company for their Tamarillo Sorbet.

2018 was a record year for the awards with the highest number of entries to date, 385, and a close to record number of 37 manufacturers that entered.

Best in category winners were manufactured in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson and Wanaka, showing that there is a high standard throughout New Zealand.