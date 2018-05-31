Three breakdowns and a crash on Auckland's motorways are causing headaches for commuters stuck in heavy traffic this evening.

The NZTA said traffic was heavy on the Northern, Southern, Northwestern and Southwestern motorways at 5.30pm.

A crash was blocking the right northbound lane on the Southwestern motorway just after the Walmsley Rd overbridge, the NZTA said on Twitter.

"Please pass the scene with care and expect delays."

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND 5.35PM

An earlier breakdown on the Walmsley Rd on-ramp had already caused hold ups in the area shortly before 5pm, but was cleared an hour later.

Traffic was heavy between Roscommon Rd and Neilson St northbound and between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd, again at Cavendish Dr and heavy approaching the southern link southbound.

The Northwestern was heavy between Bond St and Lincoln Rd westbound thanks to an earlier breakdown which was now clear, and approaching the northern link citybound, the NZTA said.

Traffic on the Southern motorway was heavy in both directions with a crash clear of lanes between the city and Mt Wellington.

On the Northern a breakdown was blocking the left lane northbound after Greville Rd and traffic was heavy between Victoria Park Tunnel and the Upper Harbour Highway.

Citybound, traffic was heavy at Greville Rd and between the Harbour Bridge and Northcote Rd.