Armed police are responding to reports of a shooting in Putāruru, in Waikato

Police are currently at Domain Rd along with dog units.

They are setting up a road closure at the intersections of Harris Rd and Whites Rd and at Harris Rd and Domain Rd.

Michael Flaws from business Kiwi Lumber on Domain Rd told 1 NEWS a person came onto the property claiming there were gunshots at a nearby marae.

"I personally didn't hear anything," he said.

"There are a carload of people at our gate and armed police have just arrived."

An ambulance spokesman said they were in attendance and were waiting at a "staging point until police have deemed the scene safe".

A police spokeswoman has said she can't confirm what the emergency is at this stage.

"All I can confirm is we are responding to an incident in Putaruru. We were called at 4.45pm."

A receptionist at Kiwi Lumber Ltd on Domain Rd said there was "definitely something going on" but they were in the dark.

"We can't see anything happening out the front of our place," she said.

A nervous staff member of a central Putaruru business says something is going on but she's not sure what.

She's seen police walking around.

More to come.