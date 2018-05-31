A Former Marist Brother and Auckland Catholic Diocese employee is facing three historical sex charges against young girls.

Michael Beaumont, 71, appeared in Auckland District Court today facing charges of indecently assaulting two 12-year-old girls and one 9-year-old girl in 1977.

Beaumont entered no plea.

He is listed as administration support for tertiary education provider The Catholic Institute of New Zealand on their website.

"Michael was a teacher for many years and is now working part time for TCI in a support role and part time for the Auckland Diocese in a similar role for the RE [religious education] Team.

"He has also, since its inception, been involved as a member of the team fielding calls to the Family Violence Information Line, part of the "It's not OK" campaign helping to increase awareness around family violence and abuse," Beaumont's employee description said.

Beaumont formerly worked part-time for the Auckland Catholic Diocese.

He will next appear in court on June 21.