A John Paul College pupil is being disciplined after taking a knife to school and pulling it out in front of a group of peers.

Principal Patrick Walsh confirmed an intermediate pupil had taken a knife to school on Tuesday.

"[The pupil] had a knife at school which was presented to a group of other students with the intention of frightening them," Walsh said.

"There was no physical threat or harm caused to any students although it was a very upsetting experience."

Advertisement

Walsh said the pupil had been "detained" and the knife had been recovered.

He said the offending student was undergoing a disciplinary process before the Board of Trustees while the other affected students were being provided with counselling services.

The father of one of the pupils frightened, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was angry, upset and worried to hear about the incident.

He said he had spoken to school management today and was glad affected students were offered counselling.

He said his daughter was scared after the incident and other parents he'd spoken to also wanted consequences.

"All the parents are hoping the student will not be allowed back at school. If an adult did that there'd be some serious consequences.

"I think it's a form of bullying and I've got no tolerance for that."

The incident is the third of concern at schools in Rotorua and the wider Bay of Plenty in two weeks.

Last week footage of a Kaitao Intermediate schoolgirl repeatedly kicking another in the head circulated online.

Then, at Edgecumbe College, police and the Ministry of Education were alerted after a student wrote a threatening message on a whiteboard on Tuesday.